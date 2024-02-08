Commonwealth team visits Sindh EC office

KARACHI: A delegation of Commonwealth headed by Ahmed Issack Hassan, former Chairperson of the Independent National Election Commission of Kenya and Advocate Nazima Natasha Raghubir, journalist and media advocate, Guyana. Thilan Kahandawaarach, Political Officer from the Commonwealth Secretariat visited office of the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Karachi on Wednesday.

As per an ECP statement, the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah welcomed the delegation of Commonwealth.

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sardar Nazar Abbas gives a brief presentation and apprised them about the tasks undertaken by the office of the PEC Sindh and updated on the electoral process.

The session was followed by questions which were answered by the officers of the PEC office Sindh. The delegation wished best of luck to the PEC office Sindh team for smooth conduct of Elections tomorrow.

