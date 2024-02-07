AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US trade gap narrows in 2023 to smallest in three years

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 08:04pm

WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit narrowed in 2023 to the smallest in three years, according to government data released Wednesday, while America bought more goods from Mexico than China for the first time in about two decades.

The latest figures add to a series of positive economic news for President Joe Biden, who has been working to boost sentiment on his handling of the economy as his November reelection campaign picks up pace.

For all of 2023, the overall trade gap was $773.4 billion, down 18.7 percent from the $951.2 billion figure in the prior year, US Commerce Department figures showed.

In 2022, the country saw the biggest deficit in government data dating back to 1960.

Jul-Jan trade deficit narrows 32.66pc YoY

But the latest numbers showed a fall in the goods deficit last year, with imports of products dropping more than exports.

Meanwhile, exports of services increased, and the services surplus widened.

Surprisingly resilient consumption last year has helped to support the US economy, but analysts expect the impact of higher interest rates to bite, slowing consumer spending and adding pressure on imports.

In December, the deficit grew slightly from November, added the Commerce Department.

The deficit was $62.2 billion for the final month last year, up $0.3 billion from November’s revised $61.9 billion level.

This came as exports and imports both edged up.

“The trade deficit in real terms contributed positively to growth in the quarter,” said Matthew Martin, US economist at Oxford Economics.

He added that the December trade figures confirmed what analysts knew from the fourth quarter GDP report.

“The outlook for trade flows going forward is likely one of moderation,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics in a note.

This is due to “expectations of slower demand and growth going forward, both domestically and abroad,” she said.

Mexico, China trade

On Wednesday, Commerce Department data also showed that the United States bought more goods from Mexico than China in 2023, a first in around two decades.

This comes as Washington has been pursuing an approach it calls “friendshoring.”

This involves diversifying US supply chains across allies and partners amid heightened concern about competition with China and national security tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

In 2023, the US goods deficit with Mexico rose to $152.4 billion while that with China decreased to $279.4 billion.

But imports from Mexico jumped by $20.8 billion to $475.6 billion, while the corresponding figure for China fell to $427.2 billion last year.

trade deficit

Comments

200 characters

US trade gap narrows in 2023 to smallest in three years

Election euphoria: KSE-100 closes 345 points higher a day before polls

Rupee appreciates marginally against US dollar

JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah survives gun attack on convoy

Majority CEOs somewhat optimistic over Pakistan’s economic growth in coming 12 months

One killed, child injured in blast in Karachi

Mari acquires working interest in Zarghun South and Nareli Block

Pakistan fully committed to fostering inclusive democratic process: FO

PwC survey: 42% of Pakistani CEOs see business model unviable in less than a decade

Faysal Bank sees 77% growth in profit in 2023

Gaza mediators search for ‘final formula’ for Israel, Hamas ceasefire

Read more stories