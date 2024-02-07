Gold price per tola increases Rs400 in Pakistan

Gold prices increased in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,500 per tola after gaining Rs400 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,756 after an increase of Rs343, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,053 per ounce, after an increase of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.