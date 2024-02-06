Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold rates advanced in Pakistan on Tuesday, as the yellow metal gained Rs300 in the local market to reach Rs215,100 per tola.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,413 after an increase of Rs257, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday remained unchanged at $2,048 per ounce, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates also stood stable at Rs2,600 per tola.