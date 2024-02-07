AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-07

Three die in ‘terrorist’ attack outside Istanbul court

AFP Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

ISTANBUL: Turkish police on Tuesday shot dead two assailants from a leftist organisation, branded “terrorists” by authorities, who attacked a security checkpoint outside Istanbul’s main court, killing one person and injuring five, officials said.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the assailants were members of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) — a fringe leftist group that has staged periodic attacks in Turkey since the 1980s.

The DHKP-C issued no initial claim of responsibility.

The group, which is considered a terrorist organisation by the United States, has been fighting US influence in the Middle East and across the world.

In 2014, Washington offered a $3 million reward for the capture of the group’s leaders.

“I congratulate our security forces, who eliminated the treacherous attack with timely intervention,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in televised remarks.

“Two terrorists, one a woman and the other a man, were neutralised.”

terrorists attack Turkiye Turkish police Istanbul court

Comments

200 characters

Three die in ‘terrorist’ attack outside Istanbul court

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Electioneering ends

ECP to announce results on 9th

648,000 security personnel deployed

PM tells COG delegation: Conducive environment created

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories