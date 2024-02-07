SAU participates in digital communication workshop

HYDERABAD: Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), extends congratulations to the university's representatives who actively participated in a digital communication training workshop organized by the Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA), supported by USAID for 16 selected universities across the country.

Representing SAU, Public Relations Officer Gulsher Lochi and Assistant Ghulam Murtaza Chandio engaged in two-day virtual and one-day in-person training session at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Islamabad.

During the briefing to the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Fateh Marri emphasized the importance of digital capabilities in the present interconnected world. He highlighted how digital skills are crucial for effective communication, lifelong learning, and career opportunities.

He stressed the institutions to enhance their digital communication capabilities, serving as a conduit for information exchange and technical collaborations among national and international educational and research institutions.

Public Relations Officer Gulsher Lochi, briefing the Vice Chancellor about the training, shared that under the supervision of HESSA, the training covered various aspects of digital and social media use, social media management, website development, photography, social media campaigns, and digital marketing.

He emphasized that the training equipped him with the latest tools and knowledge needed to enhance his role as the head of the university's communication department. He stated that the insights gained from the training would significantly contribute to the university's communication strategy, playing a crucial role in advancing SAU's digital communication capabilities.

Dr. Fateh Marri expressed optimism about the workshop's potential to provide valuable insights to universities, focusing on digital communication, innovative institutional identity presentation, and effective digital marketing strategies.

