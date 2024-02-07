Mayor visits nursing school building

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday inspected the under-construction Nursing School building at Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD).

Private pharmacies working inside the hospital were not paying even a rupee to the KMC, Wahab said. He said that in 1966, Ayub Khan gave 67 acres of land of Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi and 65 acres of land of Liaquat National Hospital to the Red Crescent. He said since then not a single penny has been given to KMC from these hospitals, and no question is raised on this grave matter.

He said that he will continue to work for the betterment of the city and its institutions.

He said a solar park is being developed in Kidney Hill Park. He said that those who believe in the politics of criticism are not friends of Karachi, but their aim is to stop the ongoing journey for development.

The citizens of Karachi need quality medical facilities, and KMC is making efforts in this regard, he said.

Municipal Commissioner S M Afzal Zaidi, PPP deputy parliamentary leader in the city council Dil Muhammad and other officers where were also present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024