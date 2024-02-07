JI casts its doubts over ECP’s impartiality

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chapter on Tuesday cast doubt over the ECP’s impartiality, showing its discontent over the postings and transfers of officials on the eve of general elections, saying it may hurt its vote bank.

“The JI will strongly resist if elections were rigged,” Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq.

He questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) neutrality in the elections after he found out of “reported” postings and transfers of the presiding officers just before the polls.

He termed the bureaucratic shuffle an attempt to favour some political parties in the polls, saying that “it will be dishonesty on part of the ECP”.

“The ECP has already dented its reputation in the local government elections in Karachi and now reportedly additional ballot papers are being provided to some selected presiding officers that can be used to alter the polls results,” Hafiz Naeem added.

He warned that his party will leave no stone unturned to set face against the ECP if it found the February 8 polls rigged, saying that the JI will expose and hold the commission responsible for the electoral chaos.

Asking his party activists for a vigil on the polls to fail the alleged rigging attempts, he said that the JI has already set up vigilance teams to monitor the election process. He encouraged the public to turn out in overwhelming numbers to vote for the JI.

Citing some survey reports, which he claimed positioned the JI as the top most popular political party ahead of the polls, he said that his party commands huge public trust and enjoys their uncompromising support.

Karachi, which he said, contributes 42 percent to the national income tax collection and 54 percent to the country’s overall exports, needs development and peace on a priority basis

The salaried class of Karachi has submitted tax of Rs57 billion as compared to Rs58 billion in entire Punjab, he said, asking the media, politicians and establishment to own the megacity.

