14 NA, 30 PA seats in Lahore: 1,039 candidates in the election fray

LAHORE: Like other parts of the country, arrangements have been given final touches to hold the elections on 14 National Assembly and 30 provincial assembly seats in Lahore on Thursday.

Two former PMs Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz and many others are vying for 14 NA seats. There are 266 candidates in the run for 14 NA seats from Lahore. Likewise, about 813 candidates are in the run for 30 seats of the Punjab Assembly from Lahore.

There are about 6.858 million registered voters in Lahore for which 4,354 polling stations including 1,120 highly sensitive and 3,107 sensitive have been set up.

The biggest constituency in terms of registered voters is NA-118 (Lahore-II) which has total 735,251 voters - 394,224 male and 341,027 female followed by NA-128 (Lahore-XII), which consists of 678,006 voters - 397,900 male and 330,106 female. In NA-130 (Lahore-XIV) there are total 608,318 voters, 323,100 male and 285,218 female. The NA-117 (Lahore-1) has 520,453 voters including 282,202 male and 238,251 female. The NA-119 (Lahore-III) has 520,829 voters including 277,172 male and 243,657 female. The NA-120 (Lahore-IV) has 363,045 voters including 196,844 male and 166,201 female while NA-121 (Lahore-V) has 467,012 voters including 247,571 male and 219,441 female. The NA-122 (Lahore-VI) has 570,536 voters including 295,486 male and 275,050 female while NA-123 (Lahore-VII) has 338,780 registered voters including 187,830 male and 150,950 female.

The NA-124 (Lahore-VIII) has 310,116 voters including 169,663 male and 140,453 female while the NA-125 (Lahore-IX) has 340,655 voters including 186,261 male and 154,394 female. The NA-126 (Lahore-X) has 349,636 voters including 178,327 male and 171,309 female. The NA-127 (Lahore-XI) has 527,044 registered voters including 273,014 male and 254,030 female while the NA-129 (Lahore-XIII) has 528,414 voters including 276,659 male and 251,755 female. The NA-118 is largest constituency with 735,251 votes.

The Punjab Assembly constituencies in Lahore city district start from PP-145 and culminate at PP-174. The total number of polling booths made on the premises of total 4,354 polling stations is 12,988 whereas total 4,624 presiding and 27,481 assistant presiding officers and 13,741 polling officers would perform duty on February 8 under supervision of 44 Returning Officers (ROs) and 88 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and 60 monitoring officers. As many as 10,000 CCTV cameras are being installed at all polling stations.

In NA-117, 20 candidates including Abdul Aleem Khan from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Asif Hashmi, PPP, independent candidates Ali Ijaz Buttar, Akmal Bari, Abrarul Haq and others are contesting. In NA-118, there are 13 candidates in the race including Hamza Shehbaz Sharif of the PML-N, Shahid Abbas, PPP-Parliamentarians, Muhammad Khan Madni, Aliya Hamza Malik, Muhammad Shoukat from the Jamaat-e-Islami and others.

In NA-119, there are 18 candidates vying for this seat including PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, PPP-P Iftikhar Shahid, Nadeem Sherwani and others. In NA-120, about 27 candidates are in the run including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of PML-N, Munir Ahmad of the PPP-P and others.

In NA-121, 15 candidates are vying including PML-N’s Sheikh Rohail Asghar, independent candidate Wasim Qadir and others. In NA-122, there are 21 candidates in the race including PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafiq, independent candidate, Sardar Latif Khosa and others.

In NA-123, there are 16 candidates in the race including PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, Afzal Azim Pahat, an independent candidate, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Liaquat Baloch, PPP-P’s Muhammad Ziaul Haq and others.

In NA-124, 13 candidates are in the run including PML-N’s Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Sardar Azimullah and Zameer Ahmed. In NA-125, there are 19 contenders including PML-N’s Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, PPP-P’s Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan and Jamil Asghar Bhatti.

In NA-126, there are 19 candidates in the race including PML-N’s Saiful Mulook Khokhar, PPP-P’s Amjad Ali, Jamaat-e- Islami’s Ameerul Azim and a number of independents.

In NA-127, there are 25 contestants including PPP-P’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PML-N’s in Attaullah Tarar, Shabbir Ahmed Gujjar, Jammat’s Syed Ehsanullah Waqas, Muhammad Muzammil and others.

In NA-128, 22 candidates are in the run including Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s Awn Chaudhry, Barrister Salman Akram Raja, MQM-Pakistan’s Agha Muhammad Ali Khan, PPP-P’s Adeel Ghulam Mohyuddin and others.

In NA-129, there are 19 candidates in the contest including PML-N’s Hafiz Mian Nauman, Mian Muhammad Azhar, JI’s Ahmad Jamil Rashid, PPP-P’s Aurangzeb Burki and others.

In NA-130, there are 18 candidates vying for this seat, including PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif, Dr Yasmin Rashid, PPP-P’s Iqbal Ahmad Khan, MQM-P’s Samia Naz and JI’s Sufi Khalique Ahmad Butt. The candidates are mobilizing the voters to fetch their support.

