AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 07, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-02-07

Highly questionable conduct of caretakers

Published 07 Feb, 2024 05:30am

The caretaker setup has turned out to be more smarter than any elected government in the history of the country.

Not only has it successfully approved the restructuring of a beleaguered national airline, PIA, and privatisation of First Women’s Bank Limited, one of its key players, the Chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, has also been elected unopposed as the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, indeed a highly coveted position.

What is interesting to note is the fact that these two highly important developments have taken place almost on the eve of general elections or two days prior to the holding of the polls.

That the outgoing dispensation didn’t conduct itself properly or within its limit is a fact. In other words, it was often seen acting as an elected setup or an extension of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government that came to an end in April last year. This will surely not augur well for the future of democracy in the country.

It is quite likely that politicians and others would prefer joining a caretaker setup than contesting election on party tickets or on their own as independent candidates. It is quite clear that the outgoing setup has transgressed its constitutional mandate, for which it must be condemned.

Naveed Bhatti (Gujjar Khan)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA PCB Mohsin Naqvi General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 First Women’s Bank Limited

Comments

200 characters

Highly questionable conduct of caretakers

Ogra allows second gas price hike of year

‘Sui ML’ between B’stan govt and PPL to be renewed

More stable govt can attract external financing: S&P

CCoE approves amendments to refineries policy

Sindh, Balochistan: MoC seeks MoF’s support for recovery of urea subsidy share

Electioneering ends

ECP to announce results on 9th

648,000 security personnel deployed

PM tells COG delegation: Conducive environment created

Temporary import, export of vehicles: MoC and FBR lock horns over former’s proposal

Read more stories