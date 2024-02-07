Highly questionable conduct of caretakers

The caretaker setup has turned out to be more smarter than any elected government in the history of the country.

Not only has it successfully approved the restructuring of a beleaguered national airline, PIA, and privatisation of First Women’s Bank Limited, one of its key players, the Chief minister Mohsin Naqvi, has also been elected unopposed as the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, indeed a highly coveted position.

What is interesting to note is the fact that these two highly important developments have taken place almost on the eve of general elections or two days prior to the holding of the polls.

That the outgoing dispensation didn’t conduct itself properly or within its limit is a fact. In other words, it was often seen acting as an elected setup or an extension of the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led coalition government that came to an end in April last year. This will surely not augur well for the future of democracy in the country.

It is quite likely that politicians and others would prefer joining a caretaker setup than contesting election on party tickets or on their own as independent candidates. It is quite clear that the outgoing setup has transgressed its constitutional mandate, for which it must be condemned.

Naveed Bhatti (Gujjar Khan)

