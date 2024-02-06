AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
Pakistan

Election day: banks to remain closed on February 8

BR Web Desk Published February 6, 2024 Updated February 6, 2024 08:28pm

Banks in Pakistan will remain closed on Thursday, February 8 on account of it being election day, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) notified in a statement on Tuesday.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on February 8, 2024 (Thursday) being public holiday in the country as notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan to enable the voters to exercise their right of franchise freely and conveniently in General Election, 2024,” the central bank’s statement read.

Last week, the electoral watchdog announced a public holiday on February 8 when general elections are scheduled to be held.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Article 218 of the Constitution […] Election Commission of Pakistan is pleased to declare [a] public holiday on February 8 in the country,” the ECP said in a statement then.

Meanwhile, all educational institutes are also closed during the election week.

Comments

200 characters
Maqbool Feb 06, 2024 08:01pm
Better late than never …….
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

