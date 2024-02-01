General elections: ECP announces public holiday on Feb 8

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Thursday a public holiday on February 8, when general elections will be held, Aaj News reported.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Article 218 of the Constitution […] Election Commission of Pakistan is pleased to declare [a] public holiday on February 8 in the country,” the ECP said in a statement.

The decision was taken to enable voters to exercise their right of franchise freely and conveniently, it added.

General election to be held on Feb 8, 2024

Meanwhile, all schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will be closed from February 6 to 9 due to the upcoming general elections, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Wednesday.

“All private and public schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will be closed from February 6 to 9 for the general elections,” Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi wrote on X.