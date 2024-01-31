Punjab educational institutions will remain closed from Feb 6 to 9 due to elections

All schools, colleges, and universities in Punjab will be closed from February 6th to 9th due to the upcoming general elections, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Wednesday.

The election is scheduled for February 8.

Naqvi posted on X, formerly Twitter, that "9:30 am timing for schools will only be observed till 3rd February."

"Regular school timings will be observed later on."

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an emergency meeting tomorrow (Thursday) amid a worsening law and order situation in the country ahead of the general election of 2024.

The electoral watchdog has also invited officials of the intelligence agencies to participate in the emergency meeting.

The development comes after a series of terrorist attacks on political gatherings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In a related development, the Pakistan Army asserted on Wednesday that no one would be allowed to indulge in violence “in the name of political activity” and sabotage the “democratic exercise of conduct of free and fair elections.”

“Pakistan Army will perform assigned duties as per the Constitutional mandate, under the guidelines of ECP,” a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) read.

The forum also discussed the deployment of the Pakistan Army to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the peaceful conduct of the General Elections 2024, scheduled for February 8.