Gold price per tola falls Rs1,200 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 05:13pm

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Monday in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs214,800 per tola after shedding Rs1,200 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,156 after a decrease of Rs1,029, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs1,700 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was set at $2,048 per ounce, after a decline of $11 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

