Feb 06, 2024
World

Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv kills 2-month-old baby

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 01:11pm

A Russian attack overnight on a village in the northeastern Ukrainian Kharkiv region killed a 2-month-old boy and injured his mother, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

Oleh Synehubov said on the Telegram messaging app that the body of the infant boy was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey hotel that Russian forces hit with missiles about 2:30 a.m. (1230 GMT).

Two other women were injured and were taken to a hospital with shrapnel wounds, Synehubov said.

The National Police said more than 30 buildings, including private houses, a cafe, shops and private cars were damaged in the attack.

17 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in their attacks that they say are aimed at destroying each other’s military and other critical infrastructure.

