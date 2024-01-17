AIRLINK 57.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.45%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.91%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.45%)
FFL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
GGL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
HBL 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 119.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
OGDC 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.46%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.02%)
PIAA 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
PPL 127.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.49%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
PTC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SEARL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SNGP 75.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.74%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
TRG 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
UNITY 23.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 6,575 Increased By 31.6 (0.48%)
BR30 23,728 Increased By 85.2 (0.36%)
KSE100 63,994 Increased By 256.7 (0.4%)
KSE30 21,481 Increased By 124.9 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

17 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

AFP Published 17 Jan, 2024 09:52am

KYIV: At least 17 people were wounded in Russian strikes on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Tuesday evening, the regional governor said.

Governor Oleg Synegubov said that the strikes hit residential buildings in the city centre, injuring at least 17.

“Two women are in a serious condition,” he added in a post on Telegram.

Synegubov said that according to preliminary information, the city was hit by two S-300 missiles.

Kharkiv, just 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the border with Russia in Ukraine’s northeast, has come under frequent bombardment since Moscow decided to invade in February 2022.

After the strikes, the city’s mayor said that some residential buildings were destroyed and that there were no military targets in the area.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow.

One wounded in Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Kursk region

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities urged around 3,000 residents in more than two dozen villages near the frontline in the wider Kharkiv region to evacuate, citing escalating Russian attacks in the area.

A drone attack on Tuesday night also injured three civilians and damaged residential buildings in the southern city of Odessa, according to the head of the region’s military administration, Oleg Kiper.

“A 62-year-old man was injured by shrapnel… A woman born in 1955 and a young woman born in 1995 were wounded” were injured, he said.

Russia meanwhile said it had repelled an attack early Wednesday on its border city Belgorod, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Kharkiv.

“Anti-aircraft defence destroyed seven Ukrainian missiles and four drones over the Belgorod region,” Russia’s Defence Ministry said. The region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said there were no immediate casualties reported.

Russian forces captured swathes of the Kharkiv region shortly after invading Ukraine in February 2022, and have kept up efforts to wrest the region despite losing ground there.

Kharkiv RUssia Ukraine war Russian strikes Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synehubov Ukraine peace summit

Comments

1000 characters

17 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

KSE-100 gains on falling bond yields, market brushes off Iranian strike

Visa made mandatory for Afghan drivers

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

Read more stories