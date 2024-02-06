AIRLINK 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.92%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
DFML 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.08%)
DGKC 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.29%)
FCCL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
FFBL 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.74%)
FFL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
GGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.75%)
HBL 112.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.63%)
HUBC 113.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
KEL 4.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 155.00 Increased By ▲ 7.48 (5.07%)
PAEL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.24%)
PIAA 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.25%)
PIBTL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.76%)
PPL 121.00 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (6.23%)
PRL 27.35 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.03%)
PTC 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
SEARL 51.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.63%)
SNGP 67.51 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.68%)
SSGC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
UNITY 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.63%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.78%)
BR100 6,512 Increased By 56.1 (0.87%)
BR30 23,146 Increased By 389.1 (1.71%)
KSE100 63,411 Increased By 408.1 (0.65%)
KSE30 21,486 Increased By 157.7 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold subdued as dollar holds firm on fading rate cut hopes

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 10:06am

Gold prices languished near their lowest level in nearly two weeks on Tuesday, weighed down by a firm dollar and elevated Treasury yields, as traders tempered expectations that the US Federal Reserve would aggressively cut interest rates this year.

Gold holds steady as traders eye jobs

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was flat at $2,025.24 per ounce, as of 0216 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 25 in the previous session.

  • US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,041.30 per ounce.

  • Data released on Monday showed that the US services sector growth picked up in January as new orders increased and employment rebounded, but suppliers appeared to fall behind, resulting in a measure of input prices rising to an 11-month high.

  • Two Fed officials said that the US central bank did not need to be overly concerned by recent higher-than-expected economic growth and employment figures and could take time before deciding to reduce interest rates, echoing Powell’s prudence in determining when to cut rates.

  • The dollar index hovered near a three-month high, making bullion more expensive for other currency holders, while yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury held above 4%.

  • Asian shares edged up thanks to a bounce in battered Chinese markets, although investors were cautious after a slide on Wall Street amid diminishing expectations of a near-term Fed rate cut, which in turn underpinned the dollar.

  • Friday’s blowout US jobs report dashed prospects of early Fed rate cuts. Traders have repriced their bets to four quarter-point cuts for 2024, down from six last Monday, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app IRPR.

  • Investors are awaiting remarks from a host of Fed speakers on Tuesday and the rest of this week for further clues on the timing of rate cuts.

  • Spot silver fell 0.1% to $22.33 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.4% to $952.44 and platinum edged 0.2% higher to $898.53.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

200 characters

Gold subdued as dollar holds firm on fading rate cut hopes

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

Read more stories