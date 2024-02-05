EU top diplomat says heading for Ukraine

WARSAW: European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday he was heading for Ukraine as he reiterated calls for more aid for the war-torn country.

His visit comes amid renewed international efforts to help Ukraine replenish its arms to fight off the Russian invasion that nears its second anniversary.

“I’m on my way to Kyiv,” Borrell told reporters in Warsaw, making a stopover before the visit to Ukraine.

EU leaders on Thursday agreed to give 50 billion euros ($54 billion) of aid for Ukraine over four years in a move they hailed as a strong message to Russia after they overcame opposition from Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

Borrell said a new push to arm Ukraine was necessary for it to “defeat invasion” and urged the 27-member EU to provide “whatever it takes”.

“It’s not just a matter of time. It’s a matter of quantity and quality of our supplies. And certainly we have to do more and quicker because Ukraine has to prevail,” Borrell said.

The visit to Ukraine will be Borrell’s fourth since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.