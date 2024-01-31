AIRLINK 56.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EU’s Borrell hopes lead of EU red sea mission will be known soon

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2024 01:43pm

BRUSSELS: EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday he was hopeful it could be decided later in the day which member state could lead the upcoming EU mission to protect vessels in the Red Sea, adding this operation could de launched before mid-February.

“We have to decide which country will take the command, where the headquarters will be and what navy assets the member states will provide,” he said before the start of an EU Defence ministers meeting, adding he hopes that today it will be decided who will take the lead.

EU’s Borrell says ‘absolutely necessary’ Lebanon not dragged into war

“Not all member states will be willing to participate but no one will obstruct (..) I hope that on the 17th of (February) the mission can be launched,” Borrell said. He added the operation will be named Aspides, “which means protector”.

