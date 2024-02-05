AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-05

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

Sohail Sarfraz Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 09:34am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has strongly recommended that the taxpayers (stakeholders) should be included in the proposed Policy Board under the restructuring plan of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

According to the recommendations of the PBC on the FBR’s restructuring on Sunday, the PBC has noted with concern that the Policy Board will not have taxpayers’ representation and that the primary goal of policies will be to raise tax revenues.

The PBC strongly believed that policies should drive growth of business, from which higher taxes can flow to the exchequer.

FBR restructuring plan finalised

Thus, wealth creation, capital accumulation, consolidation through formation of groups, investment, employment, exports, import substitution and building resilience to climate change should be the drivers of tax policies and the goal of the Policy Board. Inclusion of taxpayers’ representation on the Policy Board will enrich its output. Taxpayers are important stakeholders that should not be ignored.

Furthermore, tax targets should encourage broadening of the tax base instead of merely the total revenue raised.

The PBC pleaded that the separation of fiscal policy from tax collection has been a fundamental element of PBC’s advocacy.

In the present structure, which combines the two roles, often knee-jerk, short-term, revenue-seeking changes are made which undermine investor confidence. Worse still, these revenue seeking measures target those that are already disproportionately burdened, thwarting the growth of business and the economy.

The restructuring plans proposed to retain the policy role within the Finance Ministry, but the deficit-bridging measures will continue to influence policies.

The PBC; therefore, suggested that the policy role be under the ambit of the Ministry of Planning to align fiscal policy with long-term industrial and trading policies within the framework of 5-year plans.

There are plans to deploy AI and technology to broaden the tax base. However, this will require significant transformation of talent.

The policy measures to support long term growth of business, economy and tax revenue:

1- Provide long term predictability and consistency to promote investment. Policy changes should not affect those who invest on the basis of a previous policy;

2- Make revenue from new tax payers the primary target to promote broadening of the tax base;

3- Exclude refundable taxes and advance tax when assessing performance against tax collection targets;

4- Remove the disproportionate burden of taxes on the few tax payers in particular withdraw super tax, which was billed as a “one-time” tax when imposed;

5- Tax policies should support growth and competitiveness of business and be aligned with long-term industrial and tax policies;

6- Taxes and tax processes should be simple, with minimum personal interface and harassment;

7- Encourage listing and formation of groups by eliminating double taxation of inter-company dividends and facilitating surrender of tax losses;

8- Establish clear order of priorities to promote formalization and governance. The order of priorities should be: First, listed companies, followed by non-listed/ private companies, then association of persons and individuals in business;

9- Tax profit, not turnover;

10- Ensure in all cases, that the formal sector enjoys more favourable taxation than the informal sector;

11- Support the National Tariff Policy to deploy tariffs as instrument of trade policy rather than revenue generation, maintain vertical consistency through cascading tariff structures, increasing tariffs with stages of production and provide time-bound strategic protection to domestic industry during infancy phase;

12- Stop the over-taxation of cellular and internet connectivity, which is thwarting the growth of the knowledge economy;

13- Reduce the number of withholding taxes;

14- Tax rates should be competitive with regional countries;

15- Reduce the incidence of tax on salaried employees to stem brain drain which is affecting the growth of the formal sector;

16- Remove obstacles to offset tax refunds with other tax liabilities;

17- Wash exports totally clean of all tax levies in the supply chain;

18- Reduce incentive to smuggle by reviewing duties/levies and strengthening border controls;

19- Exchange import and export data with trading partners through Electronic Data Interchange to minimize mis-invoicing;

20- Use technology for customs inspection to thwart mis-declaration;

21- Incentivise business to develop climate resilience;

22- Discourage use of cash by incentivizing use of cards and digital payments;

23- Restore investment tax credits on plant, machinery and industrial buildings;

24- Remove turnover tax during tax holiday periods, especially for SEZ enterprises;

25- Restore the pass-through tax treatment to encourage private equity and venture capital investment;

26- Provinces should maximize revenue from tax on agriculture and urban property. The federal government can facilitate collection of tax on agriculture;

27- Move towards a National Tax Authority to address fragmentation and reduce the burden of multiple returns by taxpayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

INVESTMENT Taxes FBR taxpayers PBC Pakistan Business Council tax policies FBR restructuring

Comments

200 characters

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in DI Khan

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

Printing of ballot papers for general election completed

IIOJK: India’s illegal actions violate UN charter: PM

Read more stories