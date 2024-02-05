Rain lashes Karachi for second day

KARACHI: Heavy downpours lashed Karachi for the second day on Sunday as many parts of the port city are still submerged in the rainwater.

The areas that experienced heavy to moderate rains for the second day include North Karachi, Superhighway, Bufferzone, Nagan Chowrangi, Saadi Town, North Naziabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New MA Jinnah Road, Nazimabad, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Shah Faisal Scheme 33 and other areas Sunday morning.

The Met Office said nimbus clouds persisted in central and northern areas of the city, which received rains intermittently.

“The series of rains may continue intermittently till evening,” the meteorological department said adding that it was after 40 years that the city was witnessing such rainfall in February.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that the weather in Karachi would remain cloudy and various parts of the metropolis are likely to receive intermittent rain. The current temperature in the metropolis is 19.9 C, whereas winds are blowing at the speed of 8km an hour from northeast, the PMD said. It said the winds are expected to blow at the speed of 20-25 km an hour during the day. The humidity is recorded at 92 % in the metropolis, the Met Office said.

Several areas of the city including major arteries are still clogged as rainwater has not been drained from there yet. This includes Qayyumabad Chowrangi, II Chundrigar Road, Burns Road, Arts Council, Korangi Industrial Area Road from Godown Chowrangi to Chamra Chowrangi, Shah Faisal Colony area near Shama Centre. Because of this, people have to take long routes to reach their destinations. Whereas, rainwater has been drained from Safoora Chowrangi, Gurumandir, Hassan Square and Essa Nagri.

Several areas experienced hours-long power outages due to heavy rainfall. Electricity supply to Gulistan-e-Johar Block 8 and Jamshed Road has been suspended since Saturday night.

Heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning Saturday night wreaked havoc in parts of Karachi as rainwater mixed with sewage overflowing from choked lines entered houses and hospitals in the port city.