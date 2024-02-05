AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-05

Rain lashes Karachi for second day

INP Published 05 Feb, 2024 06:08am

KARACHI: Heavy downpours lashed Karachi for the second day on Sunday as many parts of the port city are still submerged in the rainwater.

The areas that experienced heavy to moderate rains for the second day include North Karachi, Superhighway, Bufferzone, Nagan Chowrangi, Saadi Town, North Naziabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New MA Jinnah Road, Nazimabad, I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Shah Faisal Scheme 33 and other areas Sunday morning.

The Met Office said nimbus clouds persisted in central and northern areas of the city, which received rains intermittently.

“The series of rains may continue intermittently till evening,” the meteorological department said adding that it was after 40 years that the city was witnessing such rainfall in February.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast that the weather in Karachi would remain cloudy and various parts of the metropolis are likely to receive intermittent rain. The current temperature in the metropolis is 19.9 C, whereas winds are blowing at the speed of 8km an hour from northeast, the PMD said. It said the winds are expected to blow at the speed of 20-25 km an hour during the day. The humidity is recorded at 92 % in the metropolis, the Met Office said.

Several areas of the city including major arteries are still clogged as rainwater has not been drained from there yet. This includes Qayyumabad Chowrangi, II Chundrigar Road, Burns Road, Arts Council, Korangi Industrial Area Road from Godown Chowrangi to Chamra Chowrangi, Shah Faisal Colony area near Shama Centre. Because of this, people have to take long routes to reach their destinations. Whereas, rainwater has been drained from Safoora Chowrangi, Gurumandir, Hassan Square and Essa Nagri.

Several areas experienced hours-long power outages due to heavy rainfall. Electricity supply to Gulistan-e-Johar Block 8 and Jamshed Road has been suspended since Saturday night.

Heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning Saturday night wreaked havoc in parts of Karachi as rainwater mixed with sewage overflowing from choked lines entered houses and hospitals in the port city.

Karachi rains weather forecast pakistan weather rainy weather rainfall in Karachi

Comments

200 characters

Rain lashes Karachi for second day

LNG, financial power sectors: Competition studies ordered

At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on police station in DI Khan

Reconciled power sector payables: Sindh urges MoF to rescind ‘at source deduction’ order

Jul-Jan exports to China up 46pc YoY

ECP conducts EMS mock test

Sensitive areas in Balochistan: Internet service to remain suspended

ECP takes notice of vote buying, selling allegations

Printing of ballot papers for general election completed

Restructuring plan of FBR: Taxpayers should be inducted into Policy Board: PBC

IIOJK: India’s illegal actions violate UN charter: PM

Read more stories