AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China’s Tencent fires more than 120 workers for fraud

AFP Published 04 Feb, 2024 10:53am

BEIJING: Chinese tech giant Tencent said it last year dismissed more than 120 employees for violating its anti-fraud rules, including for corruption and embezzlement.

The Hong Kong-listed company is the world’s top video game maker and the owner of the popular super-app WeChat, which is installed on almost every phone in the country.

Tencent’s founder Pony Ma in 2022 described the level of corruption in his company as “shocking”, and the firm promised to take action, according to state media reports.

Last year, more than 70 breaches of the code of conduct were reported, Tencent said.

“More than 120 people were dismissed” from the company and nearly 20 were reported to the authorities, the group said in a statement released on Friday.

Some of the sacked employees belonged to the group’s PCG branch, responsible for broadcasting content such as news, sport and films.

Tencent chief says gaming business under threat, catching up in AI

Others worked in the group’s medical services arm, a sector where Tencent’s telemedicine applications have huge market share in China.

One of the employees implicated by Tencent was sentenced to four years in prison and fined 100,000 yuan ($14,000), according to the press release.

The announcements come after years of difficulties for China’s tech giants.

After a period of meteoric growth, the sector underwent a broad regulatory crackdown by Chinese authorities that started in late 2020.

As a result, billions of dollars in market capitalisation have been lost, and the profits of powerful internet companies have plummeted.

Tencent, which currently has just over 100,000 employees, was not spared.

Restrictions in China to online gaming time for under-18s were also a blow to the group’s profitability.

Tencent is now looking for more opportunities abroad, particularly in Europe, where it is strengthening its position by acquiring stakes in major gaming studios.

tencent

China’s Tencent fires more than 120 workers for fraud

H1FY24: Govt collects Rs472.7bn PL

FPCCI supports restructuring plan

Caretakers to do only groundwork

Economic reforms under way: Shamshad

FBR restructuring: Body formed for critical tasks

CTBCM, wheeling charges: Power Div asked to consult with industry, stakeholders

Joe Biden sweeps South Carolina with 'loser' taunt at Trump

Iddat case: PTI strongly reacts to verdict

Economists pilloried for getting forecasts wrong

Court convicts IK, Bushra for ‘illegal’ marriage

Read more stories