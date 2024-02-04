AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Pakistan Print 2024-02-04

MQM, PPP trying to create chaos: JI

Recorder Report Published 04 Feb, 2024 03:01am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday called out the MQM and PPP for their electoral plans through “chaos” in the metropolis in a bid to gain “political mileage”, saying that it is crucial on the election stage.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told reporters that “the JI stands pivotal in making of the government in Sindh and the center.”

He vowed that his party will stick to the Karachi Declaration for the progress and development of Karachi and elsewhere in Sindh, saying that after being elected to power, the JI will introduce healthcare cards for the citizens.

About the New Karachi tragedy -a violent clash between the MQM and PPP activists ensued a critical gunshot injury to a kid, he condemned the incident as an attempt to gain political sympathy.

Before every general elections, he said that the MQM and PPP stage a fake confrontation but following the poll results these parties share the power as a coalition in the government.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP MQM JI Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman JI Karachi chief Idara Noor e Haq General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

