MQM, PPP trying to create chaos: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday called out the MQM and PPP for their electoral plans through “chaos” in the metropolis in a bid to gain “political mileage”, saying that it is crucial on the election stage.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief told reporters that “the JI stands pivotal in making of the government in Sindh and the center.”

He vowed that his party will stick to the Karachi Declaration for the progress and development of Karachi and elsewhere in Sindh, saying that after being elected to power, the JI will introduce healthcare cards for the citizens.

About the New Karachi tragedy -a violent clash between the MQM and PPP activists ensued a critical gunshot injury to a kid, he condemned the incident as an attempt to gain political sympathy.

Before every general elections, he said that the MQM and PPP stage a fake confrontation but following the poll results these parties share the power as a coalition in the government.

