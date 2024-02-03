Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 33% to $13.2bn in 7MFY24

Read here for details.

Roosevelt Hotel JV: FASA inked with JLL-led consortium

Read here for details.

SIFC gives go-ahead to FBR reforms

Read here for details.