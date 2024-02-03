AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 2, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 03 Feb, 2024 08:56am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 33% to $13.2bn in 7MFY24

Read here for details.

  • Roosevelt Hotel JV: FASA inked with JLL-led consortium

Read here for details.

  • SIFC gives go-ahead to FBR reforms

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Roosevelt Hotel JV: FASA inked with JLL-led consortium

Nepra too concerned about rising tariff?

FCA mechanism: Discos’ Dec tariff raised by Rs4.57 per unit

Importers, manufacturers and wholesalers: FBR allows e-invoice integration with its digital system

Verdict says IK, wife connived with each other

SECP amends Listed Companies’ Takeovers Regulations, 2017

Islamic FIs must comply with AAOIFI standards: SECP

PL on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

SPI inflation: YoY trend depicts increase of 39.45pc

Bilawal steps up criticism of ‘Takht-e-Lahore’

Read more stories