Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan resigned on Friday as a judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

“I, Justice Shahid Jamil Khan, after having served as a Judge of Lahore High Court, Lahore for about ten years, hereby exercise the option to resign under Article 206(1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 with immediate effect,” he wrote in his letter.

“It was absolute honor to hold the office, but for personal circumstances I have decided to turn the page and start a new chapter,” Khan added.

His resignation comes after Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan resigned on Wednesday from the Supreme Court (SC).

Naqvi in his letter had said it was no longer possible for him to continue due to circumstances which were a matter of public knowledge.