AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 03, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-03

SIFC gives go-ahead to FBR reforms

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has given approval to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reforms and Strategic Canals Vision 2030.

The 9th Apex Committee of the SIFC presided over by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday was attended by the COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir, the caretaker federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers and high-level government officials.

The ministries presented progress reports on the projects and policy initiatives and gave their plans for subsequent endeavours to attract investment.

FBR restructuring plan finalised

The committee showed satisfaction with overall progress and appreciated the government’s approach in realising the envisioned dividends.

The committee reviewed progress on various measures and appreciated the contribution made to improving macro and micro-economic conditions of the country.

The committee commended the steps taken to build a sustainable ecosystem for nurturing latent potential and attracting investments, with special emphasis on cross-sectoral policy interventions, human resource development, infrastructural uplift and strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanism.

The committee reviewed and appreciated the progress on the level of economic engagements with friendly countries and underscored the need to efficiently realize investment commitments into economic dividends.

The chief of the army staff assured the firm resolve of the Pakistan Army to support the government’s initiatives for the economic stability of the country and the socio-economic well-being of its people.

The prime minister appreciated the role of SIFC, ministries, departments, and affiliated stakeholders in accomplishing the major economic milestones as part of the Interim government and setting the pace for future endeavours.

He hoped that the incoming government will ensure the continuity of economic policies by capitalising on the positive momentum established by SIFC, in the larger interest of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy FBR investments FBR reforms Anwar ul Haq Kakar COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir Economic distress SIFC caretaker PM

SIFC gives go-ahead to FBR reforms

Nepra too concerned about rising tariff?

FCA mechanism: Discos’ Dec tariff raised by Rs4.57 per unit

Importers, manufacturers and wholesalers: FBR allows e-invoice integration with its digital system

Verdict says IK, wife connived with each other

SECP amends Listed Companies’ Takeovers Regulations, 2017

Islamic FIs must comply with AAOIFI standards: SECP

PL on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

SPI inflation: YoY trend depicts increase of 39.45pc

Bilawal steps up criticism of ‘Takht-e-Lahore’

Read more stories