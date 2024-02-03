SIFC gives go-ahead to FBR reforms

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has given approval to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) reforms and Strategic Canals Vision 2030.

The 9th Apex Committee of the SIFC presided over by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday was attended by the COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir, the caretaker federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers and high-level government officials.

The ministries presented progress reports on the projects and policy initiatives and gave their plans for subsequent endeavours to attract investment.

FBR restructuring plan finalised

The committee showed satisfaction with overall progress and appreciated the government’s approach in realising the envisioned dividends.

The committee reviewed progress on various measures and appreciated the contribution made to improving macro and micro-economic conditions of the country.

The committee commended the steps taken to build a sustainable ecosystem for nurturing latent potential and attracting investments, with special emphasis on cross-sectoral policy interventions, human resource development, infrastructural uplift and strengthening of domestic dispute resolution mechanism.

The committee reviewed and appreciated the progress on the level of economic engagements with friendly countries and underscored the need to efficiently realize investment commitments into economic dividends.

The chief of the army staff assured the firm resolve of the Pakistan Army to support the government’s initiatives for the economic stability of the country and the socio-economic well-being of its people.

The prime minister appreciated the role of SIFC, ministries, departments, and affiliated stakeholders in accomplishing the major economic milestones as part of the Interim government and setting the pace for future endeavours.

He hoped that the incoming government will ensure the continuity of economic policies by capitalising on the positive momentum established by SIFC, in the larger interest of the country.

