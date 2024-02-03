AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Roosevelt Hotel JV: FASA inked with JLL-led consortium

Recorder Report Published February 3, 2024 Updated February 3, 2024 09:02am

ISLAMABAD: A Financial Advisory Services Agreement (FASA) was signed, Friday, in the office of the Privatisation Commission with a consortium led by Jones Lang La Salle Americas Inc (JLL) for joint venture development of Roosevelt Hotel, New York, USA, a property owned by PIAIL.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Privatisation and IPC, Fawad Hasan Fawad, witnessed the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed the commitment of the Government of Pakistan to develop the historic and landmark site in the heart of financial capital of the world as an iconic structure with the most modern development features and standards.

PIA, Roosevelt Hotel, FWBL, and HBFC: Leading investors group briefed about sell-off agenda

The minister also expressed his complete confidence in the ability and expertise of the Financial Advisory Consortium to find the best possible partners and realise the maximum potential value from its development for the Government of Pakistan.

In a subsequent meeting, a detailed roadmap and time bound milestones were also agreed leading to identification and selection of potential joint venture partners for the project.

Roosevelt hotel joint venture FASA Fawad Hasan Fawad Roosevelt Hotel JV PIAIL

