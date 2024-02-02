Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

Gold prices continued to gain in Pakistan on Friday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs217,700 per tola after gaining Rs1,400 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs186,643 after an increase of Rs1,201, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,074 per ounce, after an increase of $14 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.