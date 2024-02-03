AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Pakistan Print 2024-02-03

PM highlights positive impact of ‘mind games’ on mental well-being

APP Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday emphasising the importance of sports, particularly mind games, in fostering both physical and mental development of youth, said the chess game helped to instill discipline in individuals’ thought processes.

Addressing the launch of the Prime Minister’s National Mind Sports Initiative, the PM highlighted the positive impact of such mind games on mental well-being and said the youth engaged in such healthy activities would become successful professionals in the future.

He said those games promoted cognitive activity and critical thinking among the players.The PM said he was happy that he made a commitment to that special cause, and he would also continue to support and promote that cause in the future. He said every school in the country should have access to this game.

Acknowledging the contribution of the federal minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fawad Hassan Fawad PM Kakar said that due to his personal efforts, the launch of this initiative became possible.

Fawad Hassan Fawad, on the occasion, informed that, under the initiative, the facility of mind games would be provided at 10,000 public schools across the country.

“We are going to take it across all the public schools in Pakistan, and we are also engaging the corporate sector and inviting the private schools to have this in every single school in the country,” he added.

The minister said that in the first month, some 100 schools in Islamabad would be given the facility. The minister also recalled the tremendous performance of late Mir Sultan Khan, a native chess player from Sargodha, who won the British Chess Championship in 1929, 1931, and 1932.

To acknowledge the performance of Mir Sultan Khan, President Arkady Dvorkovich presented an award to Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who received the award on behalf of Mir Sultan Khan.The President of the International Chess Federation, speaking on the occasion, said that besides being a mind game, chess was a lot of fun too. He said this game was very important for a country like Pakistan, where millions of young people were growing up.

He said, “Some 6,000,000 kids in 10,000 schools in Pakistan will have the chance to get access to this game. He said the federation will support and train the teachers, who will then train kids.”

The Managing Director of the International Chess Federation, Dana Reizniece-Ozola, President of the Asian Chess Federation, Sheikh Sultan bin Khaleefa Alnahyan, and President of the Pakistan Chess Federation, Muhammad Hanif Qureshi, were also present on the occasion.

