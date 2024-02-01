Gold price per tola increases Rs800 in Pakistan

AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BR Web Desk Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:29pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Thursday in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,300 per tola after gaining Rs800 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,442 after an increase of Rs686, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs600 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Thursday was set at $2,060 per ounce, after an increase of $5 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

