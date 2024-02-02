AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
DGKC 72.21 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (2.43%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.4%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.68%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.99%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUBC 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.74%)
OGDC 147.52 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.2%)
PAEL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (5.27%)
PIAA 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.82%)
PIBTL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.16%)
PPL 113.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.64%)
SEARL 50.88 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.37%)
SNGP 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.25 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.37%)
UNITY 20.86 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (3.78%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 61.6 (0.96%)
BR30 22,758 Increased By 244.8 (1.09%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka openers take command in Afghanistan Test

AFP Published February 2, 2024 Updated February 2, 2024 05:52pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka put on 80 quick runs in the first day’s final session to unnerve Afghanistan in their one-off Test Friday.

The rapid partnership between Karunaratne (42) and Madushka (36) in the last 14 overs of the day left Sri Lanka trailing by 118 but the tourists wicketless.

They reached stumps in Colombo with a 5.71 run rate, vindicating new captain Dhananjaya de Silva’s pledge to pursue an aggressive strategy.

Afghanistan were all out for 198 after tea with left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando taking four wickets and three apiece from spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and medium paceman Asitha Fernando.

The tourists were 109-2 after mainstay Rahmat Shah steadied them after a shaky start but Sri Lanka’s bowlers began to make inroads after lunch.

Vishwa found sideways deliveries to trouble the Afghans, who lost their last six wickets for 43 runs – Asitha clearing the final two in three deliveries.

Rahmat, Afghanistan’s most experienced player who has featured in all their previous seven Tests, top-scored with an aggressive 91 that featured 13 boundaries.

A terrific one-handed catch from Sadeera Samarawickrama sent Rahmat back after a failed paddle sweep on a ball pitched on off-stump by Jayasuriya.

Recovering Rashid to miss Afghanistan’s first-ever Sri Lanka Test

Vishwa took a good return catch to dismiss opening batsman Noor Ali Zadran for 31, breaking his 57-run stand for the second wicket with Rahmat.

Noor was making his debut at the unusual age of 35. Nisha Madushka at gully took a low catch to dismiss Ikram Alikhil for 21.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran fell for a duck in the day’s second ball.

The match, which is not part of the World Test Championship (WTC), will be followed by three ODIs in Kandy and three T20 matches in Dambulla.

Rahmat Shah Nishan Madushka Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test

Sri Lanka openers take command in Afghanistan Test

Ahead of election, Pakistan seals detailed plan to sell PIA

Pakistan’s trade deficit contracts 33% to $13.2bn in 7MFY24

Justice Shahid Jamil resigns as LHC judge

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

KSE-100 up over 600 points

Eggplants, bottles, beds: Pakistan politicians reclaim election symbols

Sale of total petroleum products dip 4% YoY

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,400 in Pakistan

China economic slowdown to persist through 2028: IMF

Oil set for weekly loss despite gain on OPEC+ output decision

Read more stories