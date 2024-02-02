Forex reserves decline $79m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign reserves fell by $79 million during the last week. According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.262 billion as of Jan 26, 2024 compared to $13.341 billion as on Jan 19, 2024.

During the week under review, SBP’s reserves decreased by $54 million to $8.217 billion due to debt repayments.

Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks also declined by $25 million to $5.046 billion at end of the last week.

