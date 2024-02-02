AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
BISP increases quarterly stipend

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 02 Feb, 2024 05:20am

ISLAMABAD: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has increased its quarterly stipend under the Kifaalat initiative, from 8,750 to 10,500 rupees per beneficiary, being provided to over nine million female beneficiaries.

This was informed by Secretary BISP Amer Ali Ahmed to the young probationary civil servants of the 51st Common Training Programme during their visit to the BISP headquarters on Thursday.

Briefing the visiting delegates, the secretary BISP further informed, under the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative, up to 8.9 million children have been enrolled.

Furthermore, as many as 1.5 million women are receiving benefits under the Nashonuma programme, he said.

BISP Savings Scheme has been launched to promote the culture of saving among the consumers, the secretary said.

The secretary BISP also briefed the attendees on the organisation’s functions to financially support low income and underprivileged segments of the society.

Chairperson BISP Dr Amjad Saqib urged the probationary officers to be the “ambassadors of BISP.”

BISP increases quarterly stipend

