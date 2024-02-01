AIRLINK 57.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.04%)
In focus: Pervaiz Elahi banking on old-fashioned support

BR Web Desk Published February 1, 2024
Design: Hussain Afzal
Design: Hussain Afzal

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, contesting election from PP-32 Gujrat, has stood tall with the now-incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan. Pervaiz Elahi's political journey spans across various key roles, and includes an influential career in Pakistani politics.

Before assuming the presidency of PTI last year, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi served as the president of the Punjab chapter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). His political prominence extends to his role as the former Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, where he played a crucial part in legislative affairs.

Notably, Pervaiz Elahi has twice held the office of Chief Minister in Punjab. His initial term, spanning from 2002 to 2007, was followed by a second term from July 2022 to January 2023. This dual tenure as Chief Minister underscores his experience and leadership within the province.

In the political arena, Elahi demonstrated strategic acumen by leading the PML-Q alliance with PTI in both the 2013 and 2018 general elections. His pivotal role in these alliances culminated in him becoming the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly in 2018.

Despite his previous affiliation with the PML-Q, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in April 2022 went against his party’s stance to stand with PTI and Imran Khan during a crucial no-trust vote. This decision earned Pervaiz Elahi a second, though short, term as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Further solidifying his political allegiance, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi left PML-Q, his parent party, and joined PTI in February 2023.

Last year, NAB filed a corruption reference of over Rs 1 billion against him, his son Moonis Elahi, and others, accusing them of plundering the national treasury and receiving kickbacks

Arrested in August, initially in a Rs70 million graft case related to misusing development funds for Gujrat district, he has remained in detention. Despite occasional releases, he has been re-arrested multiple times on different charges like money laundering and illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly, adding complexity to his political profile.

