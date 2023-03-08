AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
Elahi appointed as PTI president

Recorder Report Published 08 Mar, 2023 07:34am
LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has been appointed as the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In this connection a notification was issued here on Tuesday. PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry met the former chief minister and presented the notification on behalf of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the newly appointed PTI President and 10 other former Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid MPAs formally joined the PTI following Khan’s offer to merge the PML-Q with the PTI.

On this occasion, Elahi said he was grateful to the PTI Chairman, adding that Khan was making efforts for the supremacy of the Constitution and fighting the case of the ordinary man. “We would continue to work for the betterment of the country,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry praised the former Punjab CM and his associates for making sacrifices and standing with PTI at difficult times.

