BAFL 39.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.88%)
BIPL 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.03%)
BOP 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.38%)
CNERGY 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
DFML 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.99%)
DGKC 45.17 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (8.19%)
FABL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
FCCL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.3%)
FFL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
GGL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HBL 95.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.20 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 24.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
MLCF 29.42 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.23%)
OGDC 94.67 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.47%)
PAEL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.15%)
PIBTL 3.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.4%)
PIOC 87.68 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (4.56%)
PPL 72.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.73%)
PRL 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 44.94 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.1%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
TPLP 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.17%)
TRG 88.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.52%)
UNITY 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,583 Increased By 11.8 (0.26%)
BR30 16,234 Increased By 72.8 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,754 Increased By 103.5 (0.23%)
KSE30 16,092 Increased By 24.4 (0.15%)
Pakistan

Elahi re-arrested

PPI Published 18 Sep, 2023 06:32am

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Pervaiz Elahi was re-arrested in a terrorism case shortly after the Lahore court discharged him in Master Plan case, according to a report on Sunday.

Elahi was presented before the duty judicial magistrate today a day after he was detained by the ACE. Sources said that Elahi will be moved to Adiala jail from Lahore in the evening.

On Saturday, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab took Pervaiz Elahi into custody a day after ATC had granted him bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.

The former Punjab chief minister was re-arrested by ACE team soon after his release from Adiala jail. Elahi was produced before the judicial complex for transitory remand. Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand heard the case and approved Elahi’s one-day transit remand.

Pervaiz Elahi will be taken to the ACE headquarters in Lahore by evening, according to officials.

On Friday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to former chief minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a judicial complex attack case.

The PTI president was produced before ATC judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain’s court, where the ATC judge granted bail to the former CM Pervaiz Elahi against a surety bond of Rs 20,000.

The PTI leader was arrested hours after his release from NAB custody on September 1, after the LHC had restricted the authorities from arresting him earlier that same day.

ATC arrest Pervaiz Elahi ACE Punjab PTI president

