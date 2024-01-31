Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,500 per tola after shedding Rs600 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,756 after a decrease of Rs515, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased Rs700 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,055 per ounce, after a decline of $2 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.