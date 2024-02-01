CM launches PALMS portal for issuance of arms licences

LAHORE: Inaugurating the “Punjab Arms Licence Management System” (PALMS) portal under which arms licences can be applied online across the province, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that this portal will help eliminate corruption in the issuance of licences.

For the Punjab Arms Licence Management System, a document was signed between Home Department Punjab and Nadra. Through this portal, the arms licences can be renewed and amended across Punjab. Moreover, transfer of arms licence to heirs can also be made online. The arms licences will also be delivered to the home of the applicant.

The chief minister said that with the implementation of this system, it will be possible to completely eliminate corruption in the issuance of licences. He appreciated the services of Home Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed and Additional Secretary Home (Judicial) Department Farwa Amir for launching this portal.

Moreover, the CM laid the foundation stone of the Government Officers Residences (GOR) for police at Elite Police Training School on Bedian Road.

The CM started the construction activities by running a crane.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said a total of 313 houses will be built for the police personnel, which will help solve issue of accommodation. He disclosed that he has done as much as he could for the welfare of the police in one year. Ownership of the project to build houses for the police should be taken by the respective police families, he said, adding: “Taking ownership will not only improve the quality of construction of houses, but these houses will be completed in 6 to 8 months.”

