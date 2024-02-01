AIRLINK 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.4%)
BOP 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.83%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.5%)
DFML 13.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.23%)
DGKC 71.18 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.89%)
FCCL 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
FFBL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.29%)
FFL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
GGL 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HBL 111.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.16%)
HUBC 113.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 6.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.79%)
MLCF 38.12 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.98%)
OGDC 135.28 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.96%)
PAEL 21.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.41%)
PIAA 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.1%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PPL 114.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.03%)
PTC 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
SEARL 48.43 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.71%)
SNGP 65.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.2%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
TRG 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.45%)
UNITY 19.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 6,344 Increased By 34.1 (0.54%)
BR30 22,200 Increased By 101.7 (0.46%)
KSE100 61,979 Increased By 137.4 (0.22%)
KSE30 20,954 Increased By 80.9 (0.39%)
CM launches PALMS portal for issuance of arms licences

Recorder Report Published 01 Feb, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: Inaugurating the “Punjab Arms Licence Management System” (PALMS) portal under which arms licences can be applied online across the province, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Wednesday that this portal will help eliminate corruption in the issuance of licences.

For the Punjab Arms Licence Management System, a document was signed between Home Department Punjab and Nadra. Through this portal, the arms licences can be renewed and amended across Punjab. Moreover, transfer of arms licence to heirs can also be made online. The arms licences will also be delivered to the home of the applicant.

The chief minister said that with the implementation of this system, it will be possible to completely eliminate corruption in the issuance of licences. He appreciated the services of Home Secretary Mian Shakeel Ahmed and Additional Secretary Home (Judicial) Department Farwa Amir for launching this portal.

Moreover, the CM laid the foundation stone of the Government Officers Residences (GOR) for police at Elite Police Training School on Bedian Road.

The CM started the construction activities by running a crane.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said a total of 313 houses will be built for the police personnel, which will help solve issue of accommodation. He disclosed that he has done as much as he could for the welfare of the police in one year. Ownership of the project to build houses for the police should be taken by the respective police families, he said, adding: “Taking ownership will not only improve the quality of construction of houses, but these houses will be completed in 6 to 8 months.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab arms licences PALMS

