Jan 30, 2024
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs700 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:29pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Tuesday, in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs216,100 per tola in the local market after gaining Rs700 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs185,271 after an increase of Rs600, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,500 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Tuesday was priced at $2,057 per ounce, after an increase of $7 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

