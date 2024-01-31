Bilawal vows to put an end to ‘politics of revenge’

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday vowed to put an end to politics of revenge.

He said 18 or 17 federal departments, which were to be devolved after the 18th amendments, were currently costing Rs 300 billion to the national exchequer and would divert schemes for the masses’ uplift.

Similarly, he said the government of their opponents provided a subsidy worth Rs 1500 billion on an annual basis to the richest class of the country and this amount could also be utilised for the betterment of the poor.

He urged the people to vote for his party to remove their sense of deprivation and change the destiny of KP including Dera Ismail Khan.

He also called upon his workers to educate people about the importance of vote which determined the country’s future.

Thus, he suggested the people use the power of vote wisely.

He said the real contest was between only the two parties PPP and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

He said the people had already witnessed that other parties badly failed to deliver and hoped that the PPP would emerge as the winning party based on its performance.

He also condemned the inappropriate language in politics.

Earlier, PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, while addressing the public gatherings thanked the people of Dera Ismail Khan for making the PPP programme successful.

He said the participation of people in large numbers proved Dera Ismail Khan as Mini-Larkana for PPP. “The people of Dera announced their decision in the favour of PPP,” he said.

Kundi said the PPP whenever came into power initiated public-friendly projects. He recalled that different mega-projects including Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC), Gomal University, Radio Pakistan Station, Dera-Darya Khan Bridge and agricultural reforms were some major projects in Dera Ismail Khan on the credit of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto when he was prime minister.

He paid tribute to the women who participated in the event in large numbers saying, the women of Dera Ismail Khan were running PPP’s electoral campaign impressively. He claimed that the PPP would clean sweep the Feb 08 election in Dera Ismail Khan.