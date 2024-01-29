AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
Jan 29, 2024
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Jan, 2024 04:11pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Monday, in line with an increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs215,400 per tola in the local market after gaining Rs1,500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs184,671 after an increase of Rs1,286, according to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs300 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Monday was priced at $2,050 per ounce, after an increase of $12 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,600 per tola.

