AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-30

Post-flood resilience: EU fulfils pledge of euro 100m additional grant

Tahir Amin Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

ISLAMABAD: The European Union fulfilled the pledge of an additional euro 100 million grant to enhance post-flood resilience in Pakistan.

The EU Ambassador to Pakistan, Riina Kionka and Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed five new EU grant agreements. These agreements, under Team Europe’s response to the 2022 post-flood Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Recon-struction Framework, signify a commitment of nearly EUR 100 million (equivalent to over Rs30 billion).

The new EU support package aims to fortify Pakistan’s resilience in the aftermath of the floods, bringing the total Team Europe response to the 2022 floods to over EUR 930 million. The specific focus areas include revitalising the rural economy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and restoring the disrupted livestock value chains in flood-affected Balochistan. These activities align with the expansive EU Global Gateway initiative, the largest EU investment program designed to propel the global green transition. Moreover, the package extends its impact by fortifying Pakistan’s long-term resilience through targeted investments in human rights, gender equality, and civil society.

Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz further emphasised that there are unmet needs in the flood-affected areas that require assistance of development partners.

EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka stated; Pakistan is not alone in overcoming its challenging phase of economic crisis and flood recovery. The EU and Team Europe partners are committed to building back better, sustainably improving lives in the most affected communities in KP and Balochistan.

The EU’s commitment to Pakistan encompasses a vision of a stable, democratic, and pluralistic country that respects human rights and maximizes its economic potential.

The EU annually provides approximately EUR 90 million in grants for development and cooperation, supporting Pakistan’s initiatives to combat poverty, enhance education, promote good governance, human rights, rule of law, and ensure sustainable natural resource management. The EU’s cooperation spans across all of Pakistan, with a special focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Balochistan, and Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan European Union floods Riina Kionka Floods in Pakistan Dr Kazim Niaz EU Ambassador Post flood resilience

Post-flood resilience: EU fulfils pledge of euro 100m additional grant

Fight against terrorism: Islamabad, Tehran agree on intelligence sharing

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

FBR restructuring: Cabinet will again take up issue today

Pending requests: AGL urges Nepra to issue revised FCC

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Development budget: NEC approves suggestions of SIFC apex body

Criticising judiciary on social media: No action will be taken against journalists, SC assured

RD on export of precious stones: SIFC panel asks FBR to share taxation procedures

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Read more stories