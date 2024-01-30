AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
CM meets Punjab Election Commissioner

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chauhan, to discuss the peaceful conduct of upcoming general elections and review the preparations.

Mohsin Naqvi, in his remarks, assured full support from the Punjab government for the seamless execution of the election process. He emphasized the implementation of the Election Commission’s code of conduct, and measures will be taken to ensure compliance.

The CM further stated that law enforcement, including the police and other security agencies, will play a pivotal role in upholding the rule of law during the electoral process.

The Provincial Election Commissioner acknowledged the valuable cooperation of the Punjab government in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECP Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

