AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.28%)
DFML 13.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 73.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.57%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.29%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.78%)
HBL 112.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.64%)
HUBC 113.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.11%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-6.37%)
KOSM 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.72%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.7%)
OGDC 137.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.33%)
PAEL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3%)
PIAA 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.97%)
PIBTL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.2%)
PPL 113.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.84 (-3.27%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.01%)
PTC 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.35%)
SEARL 49.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-4.65%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.46%)
SSGC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.61%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
TPLP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
TRG 73.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.48%)
UNITY 20.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.82%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.85%)
BR100 6,420 Decreased By -128.6 (-1.96%)
BR30 22,488 Decreased By -652.2 (-2.82%)
KSE100 62,774 Decreased By -1039.3 (-1.63%)
KSE30 21,146 Decreased By -388.4 (-1.8%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 30, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-30

Economic manifesto: MQM-P leaders brief FPCCI office-bearers

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

KARACHI: Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener MQM Pakistan apprised that his party is deeply concerned over indirect taxation; discriminatory levying of taxation to the urban centers; incompletion of K-IV water project; Rs 1,200 billion per year losses of state-owned enterprises (SOEs); lack of progress on Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) privatization and shortages of basic utilities in industrial areas; i.e. electricity, gas and water.

During his visit to the head office of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), he also claimed that the last 15 years have seen Rs 22,000 billion of Sindh’s budgets go to waste cumulatively as no urban or rural areas have been developed.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Acting President FPCCI, has appreciated that Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Convener of MQM Pakistan and Dr. Farooq Sattar, Senior Deputy Convener of MQM Pakistan, have visited the head office of the apex body to present their economic manifesto; business and infrastructure development plan to the business, industry and trade community.

Acting FPCCI President categorically maintained that FPCCI is happy with the policy, macroeconomic, structural and export promotion initiatives being undertaken by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC); and, wants to know how MQM Pakistan will incorporate those initiatives into their economic manifesto.

Saquib Magoon added that the political parties should consult FPCCI before formulating their economic policies for their manifestos as the business community can provide them with the right grass-root level information and advice. He said that Karachi is the fifth most unlivable city in the world; despite the fact that it contributes upwards of 50 percent total taxes of the country. To make matters worse, out of total daily solid waste production of 12,000 tonnes, only 45 percent is disposed of properly; and, the remaining either piles up in the street or roads or, at worst, dumped in the sea.

Acting President FPCCI, demanded the trade & industry needs to understand how the political parties are planning to reduce the cost of doing business; how the obstacles in ease of doing business will be eliminated; how skills development gaps will be bridged; how much will be budgeted for health and education; how SOEs losses will be minimized; how the tax gap of 4,000 billion will be bridged and tax base broadened and how the platform of SIFC will be fully utilized by the upcoming government. He highlighted that the circular debt of the energy sector now stands at an unprecedented and alarming Rs 5.731 trillion; and, the economic growth has been reduced to a meagerly 0.3 percent

Dr. Farooq Sattar explained that MQM Pakistan’s economic manifesto is focused on raising the human capital index ranking of the people; provision of health & education; curtailing obstacles to setting up new industry; forging industry-academia linkages; IT & technical training for the youth. He also claimed that PKR. 10,000 billion worth of Karachi’s land has been awarded on political grounds in the last 15 years. He criticized the introduction of Section 7-E in the Income Tax Ordinance (IT-2001) as, in his opinion, it has resulted in the taxes from construction sector from Rs 50 billion to down to Rs 25 billion; while 7-E barely generated Rs 5 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSM FPCCI MQM P SOEs manifesto Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Economic manifesto: MQM-P leaders brief FPCCI office-bearers

Fight against terrorism: Islamabad, Tehran agree on intelligence sharing

Six-month budget deficit soars to 2.3pc of GDP

FBR restructuring: Cabinet will again take up issue today

Pending requests: AGL urges Nepra to issue revised FCC

Third parties on commercial basis: CCI approves 25pc hike in sale price of gas

Development budget: NEC approves suggestions of SIFC apex body

Criticising judiciary on social media: No action will be taken against journalists, SC assured

RD on export of precious stones: SIFC panel asks FBR to share taxation procedures

CCoE set to approve revised ‘Brownfield Refinery Policy’

Petrol price likely to increase from Feb 1

Read more stories