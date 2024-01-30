AIRLINK 60.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.51%)
Jan 30, 2024
JI demands judicial investigation into MQM, PPP clash

Recorder Report Published 30 Jan, 2024 04:52am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday demanded of the ECP to take notice of political violence in the metropolis, saying that one MQM activist killed in armed clashes with the PPP.

"The ECP should step up its efforts to force the government writ in Karachi," JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman demanded during a news conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, showing concerns over weakening the order.

The MQM lost his worker in an armed clash with the rival PPP, which also saw its activist got wounded in the city. He said that political militant groups are roaming un-noticed by the ECP and the law enforcers.

In a delebrate effort, he said, a tense environment is being created in the city just ahead of the general elections to manipulate the polls. "It is an attempt to reduce the turnout on the polling day," he said.

The city cannot sustain law and order problem anymore, he warned and demanded for a judicial investigation into the violent clash between the MQM and PPP. "The JI condemns the murder and demand justice for the grieved family," he said and warned that his party will resist any attempts made to rig the Feb 8 polls.

He thanked the citizens for their attendance at the JI's Karachi declaration convention held the other night near Mazar-e-Quaid, saying that the political congregation has succeeded to establish a political direction for the metropolis.

JI demands judicial investigation into MQM, PPP clash

