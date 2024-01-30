Renovation of 13 police stations in capital begins: minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz on Monday said that the government is making all efforts to ensure law and order as well as the protection of the lives of people and properties.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new building of Golra Police Station. he said that the renovation of 13 police stations in the federal capital has begun and the renovation work will be completed within 30 days.

He said that efforts would also be made to improve the condition of hospitals including the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic hospital in the federal capital. “Effective steps would be taken to provide facilities to the residents of the federal capital”, he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operation, and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The IGP said that out of 26 police stations in the federal capital, the condition of 13 police stations was very poor.

The interior minister said that he has issued directions to complete the renovation of 13 police stations as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024