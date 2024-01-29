AIRLINK 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
BOP 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
CNERGY 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
DFML 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
FCCL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.54%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.32%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
GGL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 112.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.41%)
HUBC 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.52%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.59%)
KEL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.05%)
KOSM 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MLCF 38.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.31%)
OGDC 139.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.71%)
PAEL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
PIAA 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.29%)
PIBTL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
PPL 115.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.53%)
PRL 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
PTC 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.57%)
SEARL 50.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.07%)
SNGP 68.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.38%)
SSGC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.76%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TPLP 11.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
UNITY 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.31%)
BR100 6,473 Decreased By -76.4 (-1.17%)
BR30 22,878 Decreased By -262.7 (-1.14%)
KSE100 63,168 Decreased By -644.8 (-1.01%)
KSE30 21,276 Decreased By -258.2 (-1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 29, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

AFP Published 29 Jan, 2024 11:09am
Photo: FAP
Photo: FAP

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s foreign minister was in Pakistan for talks Monday, as both nations sought to ease tensions after deadly cross-border strikes threatened diplomatic relations.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry shared pictures and video of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arriving in Islamabad late Sunday, saying he would hold talks with his local counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani and call on caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

On January 18 Pakistan launched air strikes on what it called “militant targets” in Iran, two days after similar Iranian strikes on its territory.

The tit-for-tat raids in the porous border region of Balochistan – split between the two nations – stoked regional tensions already inflamed by the Israel-Hamas war.

On Saturday, gunmen in southeastern Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province killed nine people, with Islamabad’s ambassador identifying them as Pakistanis.

Two injured Pakistanis in Iran to be discharged soon: envoy

It has seen persistent unrest involving cross-border drug-smuggling gangs and rebels from the Baloch ethnic minority.

The initial Iranian strikes, which Pakistan said killed at least two children, drew a sharp rebuke from Islamabad, which recalled its ambassador from Tehran and blocked Iran’s envoy from returning to his post.

Tehran also summoned Islamabad’s charge d’affaires over Pakistan’s strikes, which left at least nine people dead.

The two countries, however, since announced they have decided to de-escalate and resume diplomatic missions with the two ambassadors returning to their posts.

Iran Balochistan Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Pakistan Iran tensions

Iran FM in Pakistan for talks after tit-for-tat air strikes

Intra-day update: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Selling pressure at bourse, KSE-100 loses over 1%

Appointment of Benami adjudicating authority members: Cabinet grills Revenue Div for ignoring PMO’s suggestions

Pesco resents ‘excessive’ supplemental charges by CPPA-G

Gas from new discoveries: SNGPL opposes giving half share to ‘third party players’

Punjab hit by pneumonia outbreak

PTI unveils manifesto, promises constitutional reforms

Bilawal steps up election rhetoric

Nawaz says will overcome economic challenges

Read more stories