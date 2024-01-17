AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
Jan 17, 2024
Pakistan

Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran, expels Iranian envoy

  • Says Iranian missile strike on Pakistani territory has 'no justification whatsoever'
BR Web Desk Published January 17, 2024 Updated January 17, 2024 06:36pm
Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran, expels Iranian envoy

In a major escalation of regional tension, Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and expel the Iranian envoy in response to what it termed unprovoked violation of Pakistani airspace by Iran.

“This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever,” said the foreign office in a statement on Wednesday that followed its earlier remarks on Iran’s missile strike on Pakistani territory.

“Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran.

“We have conveyed this message to the Iranian government. We have also informed them that Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is currently visiting Iran may not return for the time being,” it added.

“We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days.”

The FO office also termed Iran’s missile strike on Pakistani territory “a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.”

Islamabad’s reaction comes after it was reported on Tuesday that “two bases of Jaish al Adl in Pakistan were targeted by missiles”, according to Iranian state media, a day after Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards attacked targets in Iraq and Syria with missiles.

The strikes took place in the border town of Panjgur in Balochistan, according to reports.

“These bases were hit and destroyed by missiles and drones,” Iranian state media reported, without elaborating.

The Iranian strikes add to multiple crises across the Middle East, with Israel’s aggression in Gaza and pro-Palestinian Houthis in Yemen attacking commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Hours before the strike, Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar had met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Pakistan and Iran Iran attack on Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters
Taimoor Ashraf Jan 17, 2024 04:58pm
Excellent. India, Afghanistan and now Iran. The only friend we have is the Arabian Sea.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Twadi pehn di Jan 17, 2024 05:00pm
i like this type of comedy.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Jan 17, 2024 05:14pm
Surely much more needs to be explained, where is our PM? Is the huff and puff only for Pakistani citizens and shall be allowed to win elections?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Jan 17, 2024 05:16pm
“Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran." Can you please please tell us how a country governed by jokers will respond?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Spaceman Jan 17, 2024 05:18pm
"Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act." No, it will not and the Iranians know that.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arshad Jan 17, 2024 05:35pm
"Tarana" & "Bachon Ko Parhana" is NEXT......
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Parvez Jan 17, 2024 05:40pm
I may be wrong but this unfolding scenario seems very much authored by someone else who wants to use Pakistan as a proxy against Iran......I am certain we know this but we will oblige. I hope for Pakistan's sake that my analysis is wrong.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran, expels Iranian envoy

China urges Iran, Pakistan to ‘exercise restraint’ after deadly air strike

LHC upholds rejection of Imran Khan’s nomination papers

Pakistan’s current account posts significant surplus of $397mn in December

Pakistan’s FDI up nearly 35% in first six months of FY24

SBP says Pakistan has received $705.6mn from IMF

UAE has confirmed rollover of $2bn deposits: SBP

Rupee improves marginally, settles at 280.1 against US dollar

KSE-100 succumbs to uncertainty even as bond yields fall

DP World, Pakistan’s JW Holding sign MoU to develop SEZs in Pakistan

