Iran says it has no link to drone strike in Jordan that killed US soldiers

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2024 10:52am

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday that Tehran was not involved in an attack that killed three US service members in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border.

In a statement published by the state news agency IRNA, the mission said: “Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base.”

It added: “There is a conflict between US forces and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks.”

US President Biden blamed Iran-backed groups for the unmanned aerial drone attack on US forces, the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and sent shock waves throughout the Middle East.

The attack is a major escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East, where war broke out in Gaza after an attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7.

