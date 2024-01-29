Iran offers condolences to Pakistan over killing of nine labourers

ISLAMABAD: Iran has offered condolences to Pakistan over the killing of nine of its labourers on its soil. Iranian envoy to Pakistan in his statement condemned the killings of Pakistani labourers in Iran and said Tehran and Islamabad will not tolerate affliction of damage to the countries’ relations.

“Iran and Pakistan will not allow enemies to cause damage to the countries’ brotherly relations,” the Iranian envoy said in his statement.

His remarks came hours after unknown assailants gunned down at least nine Pakistani nationals and injured three others in the suburb of the city of Saravan in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

According to a private TV channel, among the victims, five hailed from different areas of Alipur in Punjab province and had been working in Iran for the past decade.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pakistan’s envoy to Tehran condemned the “horrifying killings” and called upon Iran to extend full cooperation with Pakistani authorities on the matter.